Stanley just launched its first-ever apparel collection and it's everything

It's safe to say that a Stanley reusable water bottle is the hottest accessory of 2024, at least for those on top of their daily hydration game. But Stanley just launched an apparel line destined to give its popular tumblers and water bottles a run for their (trendy) money.

Just as hot as the Stanley x Starbucks Valentine's Day water bottle collab, the Stanley apparel line is here -- and it's fantastic. Consisting of on-trend hoodies, T-shirts, caps, crewnecks and more, Stanley's apparel collection is the perfect for those who truly love Stanley cups, or anyone who just wants to look stylish.

Keep reading to discover our favorite pieces from the just-launched Stanley apparel collection.

Our favorite pieces from the Stanley apparel collection

Though Stanley's clothing and accessory collection just dropped, sizes are already selling out. We're big fans of the entire collection, but these pieces stand out. Note that Stanley is limiting purchases to two pieces per style per buyer.

Our favorite Stanley hoodie: The Original Hoodie

Made from premium cotton fleece that's brushed for softness and comfort, this hoodie is endlessly wearable. Lounge to your heart's content or take your Stanley hoodie for a spin and show off the bold, embroidered logo.

This hoodie features a kanga pocket at the front, ribbed cuffs and hem and drawstring cords. It's made from 100% organic cotton.

These hoodies have not been pre-shrunk, so we suggest buying a size up to account for potential shrinking. They are available in sizes XS through XXXL.

Top Stanley hoodie alternative: We're also big fans of the Stanley Gradient hoodie, though sizing is very limited already.

Our favorite Stanley T-shirt for adults: The Reverb Essential tee

Stanley's retro-inspired Reverb tee offers more structure than a lightweight tee. That's because this T-shirt is made from midweight cotton, which is a higher quality cotton than is used in most T-shirts.

Featuring short sleeves, a crewneck and bold printed graphics that evoke the early 1980s, this is the T-shirt you won't want to take off.

Stanley suggests washing this tee in cold water and drying on low. This tee is available in sizes XS through XXXL. Some sizes are already sold out.

Top Stanley T-shirt alternative: We couldn't choose between the Reverb tee and the Stanley Stack Essential tee.

Our favorite Stanley T-shirt for kids: The Kids Gradient tee

Even if your child is too young to carry a 40-ounce Stanley cup, they're not too young to wear a Stanley tee. Comfortable and soft, Stanley's Kids Gradient tee is made from midweight cotton and features a fun, bold, colorful graphic.

This is a high-quality T-shirt made from 100% cotton. It features short sleeves and a crewneck.

Stanley suggests you machine wash this tee in cold water and tumble dry on low. This tee is available in sizes XS through XL.

Top Stanley kids' T-shirt alternative: We also love the bold graphics of the Stanley Kids Roar tee.

Our favorite Stanley hat: The Stanley Snapback cap

This one-size-fits-most snapback from Stanley is made from 100% cotton twill and is constructed with a sturdy six-panel design for style and durability.

This low profile hat features a curved brim and adjustable snapback closure.

The classic, embroidered patch logo is as timeless as your Stanley Quencher, featuring a Stanley logo, slogan and graphic design.

Top Stanley hat alternative: We also like the Vintage Patch Corduroy cap, which has us thinking you can never have enough caps and hats.

Add a Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler to your order

The Stanley apparel collection items above aren't the only new products in Stanley's lineup. The company has already released new colorways for 2024, and will be launching the brand new color palate seen here on Feb. 13, 2024 at 12 p.m. PT. (You'll want to be at the company's website when the Stanley Annual Color Collection drops -- the cups will likely sell out, and fast.)

Stanley cups fit in car cup holders despite their large size and have a straw that makes staying hydrated just a little more fun. They've garnered quite a buzz among influencers -- so much so that the Stanley site has a 20-item limit on how many cups you're allowed to order in response to Stanley hoarders and resellers.

The viral version of the Stanley cup is the 40-ounce model, likely because drinking two of them almost equals the suggested daily water intake for women, taking the guesswork out of drinking enough water each day. It retails for $45.

Top features of The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler: