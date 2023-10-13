Amazon will pay you $25 to stock up on paper towels and more home essentials for the holidays

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You can get a $25 Amazon credit when you buy $100 worth of qualifying Proctor & Gamble products. Amazon

We're always on the look out for a good free money deal at Amazon, and we've just spotted one we think you might want to take advantage of. Right now you can get a $25 Amazon credit when you buy $100 worth of Proctor and Gamble home goods products such as toilet paper, paper towels, soaps, detergents, wipes, diapers, pads and more. You can even stock up and save on cold medication ahead of the winter cold and flu season.

It's easy to hit the $100 spending target if you're willing to stock up on your favorite brands. For example, Amazon's offering a 16-pack of family-sized Bounty paper towels for $41, and a 30-pack of Charmin Ultra Soft toilet paper Family Mega Rolls for $42. Some items are even on sale: The giant 112-pack container of Tide Pods liquid laundry detergent is $27 (reduced from $30), while the 8-pack family size of Puffs Plus Lotion facial tissues is just $13 (reduced from $18). And that's really just scratching the surface of all the bulk-sized P&G items included in the sale.

Tap the button below to see the full list of P&G products that qualify for this offer.

How to get your $25 Amazon credit for buying home essentials

You don't need a special coupon code or an Amazon Prime membership to get this deal. Just buy $100 worth of qualifying home goods, and you'll automatically get the $25 credit to spend on a later purchase.

When it comes to buying household goods in bulk, Costco and Sam's Club are king. But don't sleep on Amazon -- the online retailer is another great place to stock up on essentials.

Amazon Stock up and Save sale: Another way to save 20% on bulk home goods

Amazon

Here's another great deal on everyday essentials you can shop at Amazon: You'll save 20% instantly when you buy $50 worth of Amazon-branded home goods. The sale includes a wide range of products: toilet paper, paper towels, trash bags, and freezer bags, to start. Lots of health and beauty essentials qualify for the 20% offer too, such as allergy relief tablets and razors. And if you're feeling hungry, there are plenty of discounts on 365 by Whole Foods Market snacks and chips, condiments, juices, coffees, sodas and more.

The savings are automatic when you spend $50 -- there's no coupon to apply. You do, however, need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the 20% off savings.

