First Alert Weather Spring Special
Watch CBS News Colorado's First Alert Weather Spring Special.
Watch CBS News Colorado's First Alert Weather Spring Special.
Dr. Jason Persoff has spent more than 15 years chasing storms across Colorado and the Midwest. From tornadoes to tennis ball-sized hail, he's seen it all. Now he helps hospitals prepare for disasters.
A watch means to be ready, while a warning means act now.
The Climate Prediction Center anticipates a hot and dry remainder of spring and start to summer.
Graupel is a unique type of precipitation, also referred to as soft hail or snow pellets.
Mayor Johnston backtracked late Friday, withdrawing a measure that would have given a dozen of his appointees hefty salary raises.
Denver Fashion Week is offering a chance for emerging designers, local boutiques, national brands, hairstylists, makeup artists, and models to shine.
More restaurant workers say they're struggling with their mental health, and one Denver employer is taking steps to help.
Aurora's first rec center has served the community for 55 years, but due to significant structural issues, the city has decided to shut it down.
The greatest benefits would go to high-income households, while low-income families would see a much more modest boost, analyses show.
Mayor Johnston backtracked late Friday, withdrawing a measure that would have given a dozen of his appointees hefty salary raises.
Denver Fashion Week is offering a chance for emerging designers, local boutiques, national brands, hairstylists, makeup artists, and models to shine.
More restaurant workers say they're struggling with their mental health, and one Denver employer is taking steps to help.
Aurora's first rec center has served the community for 55 years, but due to significant structural issues, the city has decided to shut it down.
A man was shot after he reportedly threatened Lakewood police officers Friday afternoon.
Denver Fashion Week is offering a chance emerging designers, local boutiques, national brands, hairstylists, makeup artists, and models to shine.
Watch Dave Aguilera's Forecast
More restaurant workers say they're struggling with their mental health. To address those struggles, a Denver employer is prioritizing mental health by partnering with a local nonprofit.
McMeen Elementary School in Denver hosted its annual multi-cultural night to introduce families to art, performances and food from around the world.
Aurora's first recreation center will be closing at the end of the summer. For 55 years the Beck Recreation Center in northeast Aurora has been giving the community a place to learn and play, but thanks to significant structural issues the city has decided to shut it down.
Two-time Stanley Cup champion Adam Foote has been hired as a head coach for the first time in his coaching career.
Foot Locker is the second major U.S. shoe company to be acquired in recent weeks as tariffs hit footwear industry.
The Denver Broncos 2025 schedule is official. The Broncos will start out the season at home against the Titans, they'll have a bye in Week 12 and they'll be playing in numerous primetime games.
The release of the full Denver Broncos 2025 schedule will take place on Wednesday evening.
Pete Rose and "Shoeless" Joe Jackson are now both eligible for baseball's Hall of Fame after their careers were tarnished by sports gambling scandals.
The greatest benefits would go to high-income households, while low-income families would see a much more modest boost, analyses show.
Moody's lowered its rating on U.S. debt from Aaa to Aa1, pointing to sustained increase in federal debt and interest payments.
House Republicans have included in Trump's domestic policy bill a 5% tax on cash payments sent by non-citizens to family in their home countries.
As Russia and Ukraine hold their first direct talks in years, Trump says there won't be a real breakthrough to end the war until he sits down with Putin.
Apple has blocked access to the game on iPhone devices in the United States and the European Union, according to Fortnite.
The greatest benefits would go to high-income households, while low-income families would see a much more modest boost, analyses show.
The Supreme Court on Friday said it will continue to block the Trump administration from deporting Venezuelan men detained in northern Texas.
House Republicans have included in Trump's domestic policy bill a 5% tax on cash payments sent by non-citizens to family in their home countries.
As Russia and Ukraine hold their first direct talks in years, Trump says there won't be a real breakthrough to end the war until he sits down with Putin.
President Trump said his administration "will be sending letters out" in two to three weeks to alert other nations of the tariff rates the U.S. will impose.
KJ Muldoon became the first patient to undergo personalized CRISPR treatment, a therapy that found the one uniquely mutated gene out of 20,000 in his little body, and fixed it.
Research finds that social connection is the strongest protective factor to prevent depression.
One Colorado family at HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge is working together to save one life at a time.
The FDA is prioritizing the review of some previously approved food additives, including ADA, dubbed the "yoga mat" chemical.
Addressing the root causes of gang violence by promoting a positive sense of community.
The greatest benefits would go to high-income households, while low-income families would see a much more modest boost, analyses show.
Moody's lowered its rating on U.S. debt from Aaa to Aa1, pointing to sustained increase in federal debt and interest payments.
House Republicans have included in Trump's domestic policy bill a 5% tax on cash payments sent by non-citizens to family in their home countries.
Apple has blocked access to the game on iPhone devices in the United States and the European Union, according to Fortnite.
From $99 dresses on DoorDash to bespoke gowns, David's Bridal strives to charm every kind of bride.
Mayor Johnston backtracked late Friday, withdrawing a measure that would have given a dozen of his appointees hefty salary raises.
More than 3,000 Colorado electric and hybrid truck owners are getting some expensive news as they try to re-register their vehicles in 2025.
The sheriff's office says it will likely recommend charges against three elementary students after they allegedly threw multiple large rocks from their school bus that then hit a car passing in the other direction.
The Colorado Department of Corrections now says it's moving forward with a full implementation of body worn cameras for their adult parole division.
A travel consultant who is in the business of helping travelers save money on flight upgrades said he was in "shock, disbelief" to learn executives from Denver International Airport spent as much as $19,000 for roundtrip airfare to attend an aviation conference overseas.