Murder charges filed against 3 defendants accused of rock-throwing incidents
Formal charges have been filed against the three defendants in a series of rock-throwing incidents that led to a woman being killed.
CBS News Colorado built an interactive timeline showing important moments in the deadly attacks, including the planning, investigation and a memorial event for Alexa Bartell.
The Alexa Bartell Memorial Fund has been created after the 20-year-old woman from Arvada was struck and killed by a rock that was thrown into her windshield.
One of the big breaks in the investigation into the death of Alexa Bartell came after two employees at a tire shop started talking about the murder.
Joseph Koenig, Nicholas Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak were arrested Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The suspects are all high school seniors.
A week after the tragic rock-throwing murder of Alexa Bartell, three suspects sat in jail in Jefferson County with the help of information gathered from a search for cellphones.
Three suspects -- Joseph Koenig, Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak -- have been arrested in connection with the rock throwing incident that killed 20-year-old Alexa Bartell.
Nearly a week after a young woman was killed and two others were injured in a series of rock throwing incidents, one driver whose car was struck is speaking about being one of the victims.
Investigators upped the number of vehicles known to be hit by rocks amid a flurry of rock attacks on vehicles that included one that caused the death of a 20 year old.
Alexa Bartell, 20, was on the phone talking to a friend when she was struck and the phone went silent.
