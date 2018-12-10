Emmy-award winning journalist Jim Benemann and Karen Leigh are co-anchors of CBS4 at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Jim is an outstanding journalist and an exceptional communicator. His passion for his work and his commitment to this community make him one of the most respected broadcasters in Colorado. Jim's anchoring and reporting background has included major assignments on local, national and international stories.

He established a broadcasting bureau in Washington D.C., where he covered Capitol Hill, political campaigns and sent home reports from Cuba, Korea, South America and Europe. Jim is a Chicago native. He attended Colorado State University, earning a degree in broadcasting in 1978.

His TV news career began in Davenport, Iowa but Jim and his family have always felt at home in Colorado. Prior to returning to CBS4 where he anchored in the early 1990's, Jim worked at Denver's KUSA-TV and at KGW-TV in Portland, Ore. In his spare time, Jim likes tracking the successes of his four fantastic kids, golfing and getting into the beautiful Colorado backcountry.

Jim was recently awarded an Emmy for his story called "Marijuana in Colorado", this was Jim's 8th Emmy win.

Just The Facts

Most memorable interview: Veterans visiting WWII battlefields

Dream interview: The Pope

Role model: Walter Cronkite

Dream job: I have it!

Alma Mater: Colorado State University

Star sign: Leo

Year hired: 2002

First TV appearance: 1979

First story: High school sports, Davenport, Iowa

Favorite story: Too many to count

Hidden talent: Still hidden

Hometown: Wilmette, Ill.

Number of children: 4

Hobbies: Golf, cycling, loafing

Favorite food: Seafood

Favorite musician: John Hiatt

Number of siblings: Two

Favorite sports team: Avalanche

Favorite author: Dr. Seuss

Favorite vacation spot: Steamboat Springs

What one word best describes CBS4: Professional

Least favorite household chore: Vacuuming

Favorite noise: Kids laughing

Least favorite noise: Anyone arguing

Favorite music: Alabama Shakes, Black Keys, Bowie

What keeps you in Colorado? Who could leave?

Who would play you in a movie? John Goodman (directed by the Coen Brothers!)

