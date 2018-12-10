Jim Benemann
Emmy-award winning journalist Jim Benemann and Karen Leigh are co-anchors of CBS4 at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Jim is an outstanding journalist and an exceptional communicator. His passion for his work and his commitment to this community make him one of the most respected broadcasters in Colorado. Jim's anchoring and reporting background has included major assignments on local, national and international stories.
He established a broadcasting bureau in Washington D.C., where he covered Capitol Hill, political campaigns and sent home reports from Cuba, Korea, South America and Europe. Jim is a Chicago native. He attended Colorado State University, earning a degree in broadcasting in 1978.
His TV news career began in Davenport, Iowa but Jim and his family have always felt at home in Colorado. Prior to returning to CBS4 where he anchored in the early 1990's, Jim worked at Denver's KUSA-TV and at KGW-TV in Portland, Ore. In his spare time, Jim likes tracking the successes of his four fantastic kids, golfing and getting into the beautiful Colorado backcountry.
Jim was recently awarded an Emmy for his story called "Marijuana in Colorado", this was Jim's 8th Emmy win.
Just The Facts
- Most memorable interview: Veterans visiting WWII battlefields
- Dream interview: The Pope
- Role model: Walter Cronkite
- Dream job: I have it!
- Alma Mater: Colorado State University
- Star sign: Leo
- Year hired: 2002
- First TV appearance: 1979
- First story: High school sports, Davenport, Iowa
- Favorite story: Too many to count
- Hidden talent: Still hidden
- Hometown: Wilmette, Ill.
- Number of children: 4
- Hobbies: Golf, cycling, loafing
- Favorite food: Seafood
- Favorite musician: John Hiatt
- Number of siblings: Two
- Favorite sports team: Avalanche
- Favorite author: Dr. Seuss
- Favorite vacation spot: Steamboat Springs
- What one word best describes CBS4: Professional
- Least favorite household chore: Vacuuming
- Favorite noise: Kids laughing
- Least favorite noise: Anyone arguing
- Favorite music: Alabama Shakes, Black Keys, Bowie
- What keeps you in Colorado? Who could leave?
- Who would play you in a movie? John Goodman (directed by the Coen Brothers!)
