CBS4's Dr. Dave Hnida is a busy practicing physician and an award-broadcasting journalist. As the Medical Editor, Dr. Dave brings a family doctor to your television, answering viewer questions and putting medical headlines and complicated issues into easy-to-understand, usable information.

He joined the CBS4 team in September of 1991 covering medicine not only for Denver viewers but also across the country for NBC and CBS News.

Hnida was educated at the University of Pennsylvania and completed his internship and residencies at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Denver Health.

He has been working in the Denver area as a primary care and emergency physician for 30 years.

Hnida served as a decorated Colonel in the U.S. Army Medical Corps with multiple tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan from 2003-2014. His first tour was as a combat field surgeon with the 160th Airborne MP Battalion. His second tour took him to the 399th Combat Support Hospital as a trauma surgeon. His book about that second tour is called "Paradise General" and was published in 2010.

Just The Facts

Position: Medical Editor
Alma Mater:  University of Pennsylvania
Role model: Atticus Finch
Hidden talent: Great vacuumer
Hobbies: Surfing, running, napping
Who would play you in a movie? Donald Sutherland
Why I am a journalist: So I don't have to get up at 2 a.m. to remove an appendix.
Number of children: Four
Favorite food: Little hotdogs wrapped in dough
Dream interview: Archibald "Moonlight" Graham, M.D.
Year hired: 1990
Dream job: Lead actor in a Broadway musical
Star sign: Falling
Favorite story: A man walks into a bar ...
Favorite Musician: A.I. and Yimmy
Number of siblings: 3
First TV appearance: 1975, Penn vs. Princeton
Number of pets: Gus the Grand dog
Favorite sports teams: Oregon Ducks, New Mexico Lobos, Washington Huskies
Favorite authors: Arthur Conan Doyle, Harper Lee
Favorite vacation spot: My backyard.
What one word best describes CBS4: Friends
Least favorite household chore: Plunging toilet
Favorite words: "You are released from active duty"
Least favorite word: Sir
Favorite noise: Ocean waves
Least favorite noise: People who crunch their food
Favorite music: Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin, Steely Dan
What's the biggest risk you've taken? Jumping out of a perfectly functioning airplane

First published on October 20, 2018 / 1:19 PM

