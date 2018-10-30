Dominic Garcia

Colorado is a part of Dominic's DNA. A 3rd generation native, he grew up in Southwest Denver and attended Thomas Jefferson High School. That's also where he got his start in TV, delivering the school's morning video announcements. After graduation he headed up north to Colorado State University, where he majored in Communications and worked at the student run TV station, CTV.

Dominic's broadcasting career started at KOAT, the ABC affiliate in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He spent three years in the Land of Enchantment covering the entire state. Crime, courts, snow storms … he covered it all. But his favorite stories were always about the people that make New Mexico so interesting. Dominic profiled Brett Weitzel, a cancer survivor who had his leg amputated but still managed to compete in mountain bike events.

After his time in New Mexico, Dominic started his first stint at CBS4. During his three years back in Colorado he covered some of the biggest stories to hit the state. The day of the Aurora theater shooting Dominic reported live from the suspect's booby trapped house as police made their way in. He also covered the Waldo Canyon Fire that scorched more than 18,000 acres, destroyed hundreds of homes, and took the lives of two people. On a lighter note, Dominic was also thrust into the Tim Tebow mania in 2011 and flew out to Boston to cover the Broncos in their playoff game against the Patriots.

In 2013 his wife's job took them to San Diego, where Dominic worked for the local CBS affiliate, the number 1 station in the market. There, he reported from the front lines of the Cocos Fire that destroyed 36 homes. He also flew to Idaho to cover the abduction of teenager Hannah Anderson, a story that caught national attention. In addition to reporting, Dominic was the station's primary fill-in anchor. He also anchored sports and covered the move of the San Diego Chargers to Los Angeles.

Prior to his return to CBS4, he worked on a documentary about the 75th anniversary or Pearl Harbor and won an Emmy for it.

After his return to CBS4, in 2018, Dominic traveled to report on the commissioning of the USS Colorado submarine. His coverage, which highlighted local Colorado sailors serving onboard and the history of previous USS Colorado vessels, also won an Emmy.

Dominic is married to his college sweetheart, Meghan, a native of Golden who is a physician at an allergy clinic in Lone Tree. They live in Lakewood with their 1-year-old son Elliot. They also have a mini Goldendoodle, Vail ... named after the mountain town where they were married. Dominic loves golf, history and skiing. (He worked the ski lifts at Breckenridge in college).

You can catch him weekdays anchoring 4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m. He also contributes stories and special projects to other shows.

Just The Facts

• Position: Anchor CBS4 This Morning and CBS4 News at Noon

• Year hired: 2010-2013 and again in 2017

• Alma Mater: Thomas Jefferson H.S. in Denver and Colorado State University

• Why I am journalist: I love history, why not be there while it's happening. I'm also terrible at math.

• Most memorable interview: There's honestly too many to count. I meet interesting/colorful characters everywhere.

• Dream interview: George Washington

• Role model: My parents and grandfather Luis Garcia, a WWII Veteran

• Dream job: Golf course architect

• First story: I was working in Albuquerque, New Mexico and I interviewed the family of fallen soldier Army Pfc. Henry G. Byrd III who died after collapsing while on patrol in Iraq.

• Hometown: Denver, Colorado!

• Hobbies: Golf, Traveling, Cycling, Skiing, and Photography

• Favorite food: Just about anything. From fancy sushi to street tacos I'll eat it.

• Number of siblings: 1 awesome sister, Kate.

• Number of pets: 1 Mini Goldendoodle, Vail. Named after the mountain town my wife and I got married in.

• Favorite sports team: Denver Broncos and Colorado Avalanche

• Favorite author: David McCullough "1776"

• Favorite vacation spot: Europe. Love Germany and Austria

• What one word best describes CBS4: Driven

• Least favorite household chore: All of them

• Favorite noise: Sound of a golf ball falling in the cup and aspen leaves in a breeze

• Least favorite noise: Alarm Clock

• Favorite music: Tupac, John Mayer, Dave Matthews Band, Earth Wind & Fire

• What keeps you in Colorado? Family, mountains, skiing, hiking, sports, golf ... and the list goes on and on and on.

• What's the biggest risk you've taken? Moving to California while my wife finished her medical residency. Turned out to be a great experience.

