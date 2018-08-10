First Alert Meteorologist Chris Spears joined CBS4 as a weather producer in March 2014 and can be seen forecasting the weather on weekend mornings and occasionally from the field in the First Alert Weather Tracker. He also coordinates CBS4's Weather Watchers and Junior Weather Watchers programs.

Chris gained an interest in weather at a very young age when The Weather Channel came on air in 1982. He'd sit for hours watching it with his grandma and grandpa. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology right here in Denver at Metropolitan State University in 2005. In December 2013, he earned a Master of Science in Geosciences and Applied Meteorology from Mississippi State University.

He started his broadcast journalism career here in Denver as a weather producer at KMGH-TV before moving on to a news and traffic anchor for Newsradio 850KOA. He was also a morning show producer at KDVR-TV.

Chris teaches weather and climate classes at his alma mater, Metropolitan State University, and is also a volunteer weather observer with CoCoRaHS, the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.

As a native of North Little Rock, Arkansas, Chris has lived in Colorado since June 2000 and considers it to be home. When not at work or following the weather, Chris loves to travel and do projects around the house. He is a huge dog lover.

Just The Facts

• Position: Weather Producer/Meteorologist

• Year hired: 2014

• Alma Mater: Metropolitan State University (Denver)

• Dream job: This!! (My dream since I was four-years-old!)

• Job you would never attempt: Brain surgeon

• Star sign: Pisces

• Hidden talent: I have a green thumb and can sing

• Hometown: North Little Rock, Arkansas

• Hobbies: Home/yard improvement, traveling

• Favorite food: Pizza

• Number of siblings: 4

• Number of pets: 1

• Favorite vacation spot: Anywhere I can unplug and enjoy nature, I am not picky!

• What one word best describes CBS4: Team

• Least favorite household chore: Dishes

• Favorite word: Awesome

• Least favorite words: Can't, Won't, Don't

• Favorite noise: Thunder

• Least favorite noise: Sirens and screeching tires

• What genres of music do you like? 90s Hip Hop and R&B

• What keeps you in Colorado? The weather, people and endless things to do!

• What's the biggest risk you've taken? Deciding to get a master's degree and taking the next career step

