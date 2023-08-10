Watch CBS News
Yuma tornado may have been a rare EF-3 August twister

By Dave Aguilera

Tuesday's Yuma tornado produced EF-3 damage in eastern Colorado
The severe line of thunderstorms that pounded parts of eastern Colorado was strong enough to create several tornadoes but, also created a weather event that hasn't happened in 30 years!

youreport5.png
Credit: CBS4

The National Weather Service received at least a dozen reports of twisters on Tuesday afternoon and evening. From Yuma to just north of Burlington. 

yuma.png
Credit: CBS4

The most damage was caused by a tornado that touched down near Yuma which is about 112 miles northeast of Denver.

kcnc-2023.png
Credit: CBS4

The preliminary report from the national weather service is that the Yuma tornado was an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Damage Scale. Estimated winds were up to 150 mph and the tornado path was 6.7 miles long.

yuma-tornado.png
Credit: CBS4

If the official finding does come in as an EF-3 this would be the second one Colorado has seen this year. Another EF-3 touched down in Prowers County south of Granada on June 23rd.

The last time our state had two EF-3 tornadoes in one season was in 1993.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Dave Aguilera

First published on August 10, 2023 / 12:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

