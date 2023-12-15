Watch CBS News
Wolf reintroduction moves forward in Colorado after federal judge's decision

By Jennifer McRae

On Friday, a federal judge ruled that wolf reintroduction in Colorado will move forward as planned. Judge Regina Rodriguez denied a request to halt the reintroduction of gray wolves just days before the animals were set to be released. 

The lawsuit was filed by the Colorado Cattlemen's Association and the Gunnison County Stockgrowers' Association. The groups claimed the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife failed to consider the impacts of the plan to release up to 50 wolves in Colorado over the next several years. 

Rodriguez heard arguments from both sides Thursday

CPW said it plans to send officers out to Oregon on Sunday, with the possibility of wolves in Colorado by Monday if they are caught quickly and sent back by plane. Catching the wolves will be weather-dependent and animal-dependent, because they have to be the right wolves, healthy, with no history of predication of livestock, etc. CPW can only transport five wolves at a time, so to get all 10, agents will have to make at least two trips.    

Jennifer McRae

First published on December 15, 2023 / 10:17 AM MST

