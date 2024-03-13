Winter Storm Warning in Colorado: First rain, then heavy snow to begin overnight in Denver

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for many parts of Colorado including Denver. A strong winter storm will bring first rain, then snow and gusty winds late Wednesday.

Overnight the snow will really ramp up in the Denver metro area and will continue through the day on Thursday.

Snow totals for the Mile High City could be as high as 16 inches of snow and Foothills areas could see as much as 20 inches. Palmer Divide communities could see up to 2 feet, while some mountain areas -- above 7,000 ft -- could see 4 feet of snow.

Winter Storm Watches are now in place for parts of Northern Colorado, and areas east of Denver along Interstate 70 through Friday morning. There is more uncertainty with snow totals due to upsloping, but areas east of Denver could see 6-12 inches, with Northern Colorado likely to receive 4 to 12 inches.

While impactful snow is expected regardless, there is a chance snow totals could fall on the lower side as this storm nears. If rain takes longer to mix to snow, if we see less upslope, and if the snow ratios are lower, snow totals could be impacted.

Snowy, icy roads will make travel dangerous across Colorado with this storm. Flight delays and cancellations on Thursday are also expected at Denver International Airport as well as other airports across the state. As of Wednesday morning, no school districts had announced snow days for Thursday.