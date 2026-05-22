Nearly a year later, wife continues to fight for deported husband's return to Colorado

Nearly a year after her husband was deported to Mexico, a Colorado woman says she's still working to bring her family back together.

It's the little moments, like walking on the beach with her husband and daughter, that bring Alexandria Dowell joy.

"It's so important for my daughter to have that time with her dad," said Dowell.

Alexandria Dowell

However, these moments are temporary and an increasingly sad reminder that her husband can't come back home.

"We both try not to think about what's going on, because I think if you do, then you just spiral and you can't move forward," said Dowell.

Her husband, 34-year-old Ariel Cruz Penton, remains in Cancun, Mexico, after being deported from the United States nearly a year ago.

"That to me was very hard, just because my husband has always been an active member in our family," said Dowell. "He's always taken care of our daughter; we've been 50-50 partners, so for him to just be taken out of the blue was just insane."

CBS Colorado first accompanied Dowell to the GEO Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Aurora back in June 2025. It was during this trip that she learned her husband had already been sent to Texas under deportation orders.

"My whole world just kind of turned upside down," said Dowell. "I didn't think that we would be in this position, because [we] were actively appealing his order of deportation, and we're actively also seeking his visa through our marriage," she said.

CBS

According to an ICE spokesperson, Penton illegally entered the country near El Paso, Texas, on May 30, 2019, and had a final order of removal from an immigration judge on August 1, 2019.

Dowell, however, says her husband was a political refugee from Cuba seeking asylum at the time and was going through all the proper immigration hearings, trying to gain his citizenship up until his deportation.

"I remember the first couple months it was really hard on me mentally because I was still figuring out how to do things on my own," she said. "I even remember going to see him and bringing my daughter for the first time. We went to a hotel, and so my mind was kind of playing tricks on me, because I'm like, 'Wait, are we on vacation? Is this normal?'"

It's a nightmare they've been managing as best they can, with each visit.

However, Dowell says Penton is also struggling in a place that feels foreign to him.

"Every day he's applying for new jobs, and because he's not a Mexican citizen, even though he's gained residency now, they don't want to hire him because he's not Mexican," she said. "He's literally sitting there doing absolutely nothing, hoping that he can find some sort of job to help support himself."

Dowell remains committed to finishing the citizenship process for her husband, but it comes with more roadblocks now that he's out of the country.

"Our lawyers told us that it's very possible that he can get a denial, and then we have to go about other waivers in order to prove that he is needed here in the U.S. with me and my daughter," she said.

Immigrants seeking a green card through marriage or through an eligible family sponsor would still have to go through an interview before they're approved, which could take several months, if not years, for someone like Penton.

"You just don't know when the interview is going to happen, and Mexico is a very populated area where people like to do the interviews out of, so that's why there's a longer wait time for an actual interview," said Dowell.

Dowell, however, remains determined to bring her husband and her family back together in Denver, where she says he belongs.

"I think it's super important that there's better avenues and there's a better system in place for people who are actively going about gaining citizenship legally," she said. "It's unfortunate to see how many individuals and how many families are impacted by this, but it's been very eye-opening for me."