Wheat Ridge police: gas station owner killed, suspect got away in victim's car

The owner and clerk of a gas station and convenience store in Wheat Ridge was shot and killed at his business on Thursday night, Wheat Police Department said. There have been no arrests.

CBS

According to a news release from the department, officers responded to the call for suspicious activity at the business at approximately 8 p.m. It is located at 12300 W 44th Avenue. When first responders arrived, the 53-year-old victim was found dead and there was no suspect at the scene.

Investigators said they learned from surveillance recording that the suspect attacked the clerk and then shot and killed him. Then the suspect got away from the scene in the victim's car.

Detectives have embarked on "an exhaustive investigation" since the crime and the department said on Friday morning it won't release any further information about the suspect or the victim's vehicle.