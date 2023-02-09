Westminster man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for weapon and drug trafficking charges

A Westminster man was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for weapon and drug trafficking charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Defendant, 62-year-old Michael Thomas Delguidice, was sentenced to 124 months in prison, along with 3 years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Westminster Man Sentenced to 124 Months in Federal Prison for Weapons and Drug Trafficking Charges https://t.co/Asb4NTt4Lr — U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado (@USAO_CO) February 9, 2023

A plea agreement says on Dec. 5, 2020, Westminster police received a report of a domestic disturbance and were dispatched to a home where the victim reported her car was shot up the night before.

The victim reported, she received a text from the defendant asking her to go to Blackhawk with him. She refused and the defendant responded: "Ready for round two then?" The victim says Delguidice was circling her block on his motorcycle.

When officers contacted Delguidice, they found baggies of methamphetamine totaling 93 grams, a loaded .38 caliber revolver, two speed re-loaders, and $3,405 inside his jacket.

They also found a stolen 10mm Glock semi-automatic handgun and ammunition in his motorcycle bag. Shell casings from the previous night's drive-by shooting were tested and matched the 10mm handgun in the bag.

Judge William J. Martinez sentenced Delguidice on Tuesday.

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Westminster Police Department investigated this case, while prosecution was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Brian Dunn.