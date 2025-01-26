Watch CBS News
Colorado firefighters return home from deployment, battling wildfires in California

By Christa Swanson

The Westminster Fire Department members deployed to fight massive wildfires in Los Angeles will be welcomed home on Sunday.

Several large fires broke out in Los Angeles on Jan. 7, killing at least 28 people and destroying over 18,000 structures. Strong winds and dry conditions caused the flames to spread quickly. Cal Fire said as of Jan. 26 the Eaton and Palisades Fires have burned over 37,400 acres alone.

In response to the emergency, firefighters from across Colorado, including Westminster Fire's Wildland Team, deployed to help bring the blazes under control. Although still burning, authorities said the Eaton fire is now 95% contained, and the Palisades Fire is reportedly 87% contained.

Officials said after arriving home the wildland team members will have a few days to rest before heading back to shift.

