West Metro Fire Rescue crews witness crash, rush to help person trapped inside truck

Crews with West Metro Fire Rescue witnessed a single-vehicle rollover crash above Red Rocks on Wednesday morning. The team was training nearby and saw the crash.

West Metro Fire Rescue

They responded immediately and set up a "low angle haul line" to rescue one person still trapped inside the truck. One person was able to climb up the hill on his own.

West Metro Fire Rescue

The other person was assisted up the hill to the road and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.