West Metro Fire Rescue crews witness crash, rush to help person trapped inside truck

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Crews with West Metro Fire Rescue witnessed a single-vehicle rollover crash above Red Rocks on Wednesday morning. The team was training nearby and saw the crash. 

red-rocks-rescue.jpg
West Metro Fire Rescue

They responded immediately and set up a "low angle haul line" to rescue one person still trapped inside the truck. One person was able to climb up the hill on his own. 

red-rocks-rescue-westmetro-fire.jpg
West Metro Fire Rescue

The other person was assisted up the hill to the road and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

cbs-news-colorado.jpg

August 9, 2023

