"We're supporting each other on and off stage": "Annie" orphans feel like family

This holiday season, Town Hall Arts Center put up a production of "Annie." From orphanage to adoption, Annie goes on a journey to find her family.

"Essentially the whole plot of 'Annie' is that Annie goes and finds her family, and she wants to have a family, but I feel like even from the beginning at the orphanage she already had a family," said Ella Cho, who plays "July" in the musical.

Family is a strong theme not only in the musical, but also for the actresses playing the orphans.

"I feel like we're all kind of like sisters and it's just super fun," said Sofie Preece, who plays "Tessie."

"I mean since all the rehearsals go long, the shows are late, sometimes early, I feel like it's another family. We're all here for each other. We're supporting each other on and off the stage," said Meika Qutub, who plays "Annie."

It's that camaraderie that makes singing solos a little easier. Lane Martin, one of the youngest performers, has two solos.

"Well, it's actually pretty easy because there's a lot of people around me and it helps to feel like they can help," Martin explained.

RayBaileyTV

If singing by yourself is easier, sometimes singing together can be a challenge.

"I think the hardest part is probably 'Hard Knock Life' because there are so many hard dance moves and you really have to hit them," said Clara Tanase, who is one of the swing players.

These young actresses are hitting all the right notes, and they're loving their time in a professional production.

"The most fun part about doing this is seeing all the show come together especially during tech week, when all the lights and sound are brought in," said Mack Vasquez, another swing player.

Now that the show is up and running, they agree that the audience reaction fuels them

"I feel like it gives you a little push to work harder," said Vivian Ko, who plays "Molly."

"Because you know they love her. It's a confidence boost for sure, makes you feel like you're doing it right," Qutub added.

From making fun of Miss Hannigan to celebrating a new home, this family is leaving it all on the stage every night.

LINK: For Tickets & Information about Town Hall Arts Center of "Annie"

"Annie" runs through December 28th at the Town Hall Arts Center in Littleton.