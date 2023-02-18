Welton Street Cafe excited for grand opening of new location in 5 Points

After being closed for eleven months, the oldest Black-owned business in Denver's Five Points neighborhood is preparing to begin its next chapter.

This summer, the Welton Street Cafe is planning to reopen with a new building, menu and business model.

While a big change for the decades-old business, the family in charge plans to continue honoring the culture and traditions it holds so closely.

"I'm happy that we're moving forward," said Fathima Dickerson, co-owner of the restaurant.

In the heart of historic Five Points, the Welton Street Cafe has been a gathering place for birthdays, graduations every celebration in between for decades. While finding community was a big reason why people frequented the eatery, it was also famous for its staple dishes, such as honey hot chicken and fried catfish.

Last March, Dickerson and her family said goodbye to their longtime location after their lease ended and repair costs piled up.

"We miss the customers, we miss the place, we miss this space," Dickerson said. "When you don't have that space, it's almost like you're missing a piece of your identity. A piece of you is gone."

Ever since closing the location more than two decades, Dickerson and her family have been working in any kitchen they can find around town.

While they have a new building secured, it needs a lot of expensive work. So, catering orders and pop-ups have been paying the bills.

"We're cooking spaghetti, we're cooking brunch, we're cooking quinceañeras," she said. "We're doing everything just to say that hey we're still fighting, and we haven't forgotten about Denver."

Currently, that fight includes designing and renovating the new building from the ground up. It'll have more space, a patio, and a bar.

According to Dickerson, there will also be vibrant décor and new menu items. But despite the big changes, the family plans to honor its roots and continue serving favorites, such as hot honey chicken, fried catfish, and various pates.

"Welton Street Cafe is more than just food," Dickerson said. "It's about preserving the community, culture and traditions."

Part of that reasoning is why the family chose a building that's just a block away from their longtime location in the historically Black but changing Denver neighborhood.

"A lot of people are like; our community is no longer down here. I said, 'that's fine. Welton Street Cafe is down here," Dickerson said. "We have to be here. We have to be that representation of what used to be here, and I still believe there are a lot of property owners, there are still business owners that represent the history of this space."

While the past year has tested the family, Dickerson said they'll keep working toward reopening the restaurant. The current goal is to welcome customers back in June.

"I think it's going to bring in a new celebration for where we are today in 2023," Dickerson said. "This is going to be a celebration of saying, 'hey, we haven't given up.'"