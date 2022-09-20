Watch CBS News
Local News

Weld Sheriff: Suspect apprehended in connection to hit-and-run that killed Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A suspect was arrested late on Monday night in connection to the hit-and-run that killed Weld County Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz this past Sunday, Weld County Sheriff's Office tweeted

The sheriff's office confirmed the suspect was taken into custody at 10:15 p.m. after being tracked to Fort Collins and apprehended by WCSO Strike Team, Colorado State Patrol and Fort Collins police.

Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia was previously named as the suspect driver, who reportedly hid in a nearby cornfield after leaving the crash, but was now found the day it happened. 

However, WCSO did not confirm in its tweet update whether the new suspect in custody was in fact Gonzalez-Garcia. 

Anyone with any information about this investigation can call Colorado State Patrol investigators at 303-239-4501. Reference case # 3A221639. You can remain anonymous.

RELATED: Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz killed in hit & run crash

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 5:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.