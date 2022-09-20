Weld Sheriff: Suspect apprehended in connection to hit-and-run that killed Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz

A suspect was arrested late on Monday night in connection to the hit-and-run that killed Weld County Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz this past Sunday, Weld County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

The sheriff's office confirmed the suspect was taken into custody at 10:15 p.m. after being tracked to Fort Collins and apprehended by WCSO Strike Team, Colorado State Patrol and Fort Collins police.

Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia was previously named as the suspect driver, who reportedly hid in a nearby cornfield after leaving the crash, but was now found the day it happened.

However, WCSO did not confirm in its tweet update whether the new suspect in custody was in fact Gonzalez-Garcia.

Anyone with any information about this investigation can call Colorado State Patrol investigators at 303-239-4501. Reference case # 3A221639. You can remain anonymous.

