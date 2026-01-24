Flights canceled, states of emergency declared as winter storm forecast to bring dangerous weather across U.S.

More than 12,000 U.S. flights have been canceled for Saturday and Sunday as a massive storm moves across the United States. It is forecast to bring dangerous winter weather, including snow, ice and frigid temperatures throughout the weekend into Monday.

Forecasters have warned of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain from the Southern Rockies to New England, along with dangerous wind chills. Over 200 million people are under winter storm threats.

States of emergency declared, National Guards activated

At least 18 states and Washington, D.C., have declared states of emergency, which allow for the activation of emergency response programs and state assistance for operations.

Nine states have activated their National Guards.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued a statement urging Americans to stay off the roads over the next two days. Some federal offices have already announced closures for Monday.

On Saturday, the Texas Department of Transportation posted images of highways covered in snow in the suburbs north of Dallas, after ice and sleet hit northern Texas overnight. Ice was also covering roads and bridges in parts of Mississippi, according to Scott Simmons, a spokesman for Mississippi's emergency management agency.

In Arkansas, Little Rock was covered with snow and sleet on Saturday.

A person walks in the snow on Jan. 24, 2026 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Will Newton/Getty Images

Pictures also showed snow covering Nashville.

Snow falls downtown in the lower Broadway area on Jan. 24, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Flight delays and cancellations

Flight tracking site FlightAware reported over 3,800 cancellations affecting flights in or out of the U.S. for Saturday. More than 3,000 delays have been recorded.

Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport has canceled most of its scheduled flights. Nashville International Airport has canceled more than half.

Cancellations for Sunday soared to more than 8,800 — the most cancellations in a single day since the start of the COVID pandemic in March 2020.

Southwest Airlines dispatcher Emily Estapa told "CBS Saturday Morning" that airlines are working to prevent any unnecessary travel to airports. Many airlines have put travel waiver programs in place that allow fliers to reschedule their trips at no cost.

"We have to take into consideration not only our passengers, but our crews, our folks that are out at the station," Estapa said.

The effects of the storm may last for days. Frigid temperatures are expected to follow the ice and snow. Gus Hudson, the senior deputy general manager for operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest airport in the world, said the facility's winter storm team is already treating runways and taxiways.

"Things may be slower, but we think we will still be able to maintain our operations," Hudson said. "They will just be at a slower pace."

Power outages

As midday Saturday, outage tracking site PowerOutage.com reported more than 53,000 outages in Texas. More than 21,000 were reported in Louisiana and another 10,000 were reported in New Mexico.

Officials are particularly concerned about power outages. Ice is heavier than snow, and its weight on power lines may lead to widespread outages. In at least 11 Southern states, the majority of homes are heated by electricity, raising the possibility of dangerously cold conditions during an outage.

Chris Johnson, the assistant director of operations and field services at Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, told CBS News that his "biggest concern" is power outages followed by frigid temperatures. More than 200 people died when a 2021 ice storm in Texas knocked out power for days.

"When you have that extreme cold following power outages, you know, there's vulnerable populations," Johnson said. "The impacts that that creates is the concern."

If an outage occurs, propane heaters or generators should not be used inside the home because of their dangerous fumes. Texas officials said some of the deaths in the 2021 ice storm were due to carbon monoxide poisoning as people sought warmth from cars and outdoor grills.