"We wowed New York": Colorado Symphony returns from sold tour of the Big Apple

Colorado Symphony has returned to the state after they played three sold out concerts in the Big Apple. It was the symphony's first tour in New York City in 50-years.

The orchestra played two concerts with indie/folk artist Gregory Alan Isakov at Radio City Music Hall. Resident Conductor Christopher Dragon led the orchestra for those performances.

Image by Amanda Tipton Photography | FB- Amanda Tipton-Photographer | IG - @amandatiptonphotography Amanda Tipton

"It has been a wonderful experience for our musicians and our staff," said Daniel Wachter, President & CEO of the Colorado Symphony.

Colorado Symphony followed that up with a performance at Carnegie Hall featuring world renowned violinist, Itzhak Perlman. Music Director Peter Oundijian conducted that concert.

"In classical music this is one of the most important stages, and we felt that our musicians had earned it," Wachter added.

Image by Amanda Tipton Photography | FB- Amanda Tipton-Photographer | IG - @amandatiptonphotography Amanda Tipton

The tour had been planned for about a year and Wachter said that it turned out better than they ever imagined it would.

"We thought about, 'What would be a bold move for the Colorado Symphony to do?' And we felt like to do both classical music as well as non-classical genre on two iconic stages, this would be a bold move. I'm happy it worked out. We wowed New York. It was a big morale builder for the musicians," Wachter explained.

Colorado Symphony still has several exciting concerts to come this spring including:

February 20, 21, 22 Shostakovich Piano Concerto No. 1 with Olga Kern

February 26 An Evening with Sutton Foster and Kelli O'Hara

February 28 Bruce Hornsby with the Colorado Symphony

March 6, 7, 8 Beethoven's Third "Eroica" with Markus Stenz + James Ehnes

Mar 14 Lang Lang with the Colorado Symphony

Colorado Symphony also just announced an addition to its schedule. Singer, songwriter, musician, and composer Jon Batiste will play a single concert in conjunction to the Colorado Symphony Gala on May 9, 2025.

"We're super thrilled to have Jon Batiste with us to perform. I mean, he's so well known across genres and that's kind of what the Colorado Symphony is known for so that's a wonderful fit. We're happy to bring such a star to town," Wachter said.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for Colorado Symphony concerts

Tickets are on sale now for the Colorado Symphony Gala featuring JOn Batiste as well as all the spring concerts.