Woman accused of threatening kids with knife in Colorado arrested for second time in a week

The woman who was the subject of an arrest warrant in Colorado has been arrested- again. The suspect had initially been arrested in Boulder earlier this week after allegedly threatening a teacher and children with a knife. Authorities claim Alyssa Barger skipped a court hearing after a judge granted her release from jail on a personal recognizance bond earlier in the week.

After she was located and arrested for a second time this week, Boulder police said that she has been identified as Alyiah Faith Vega, 52, after allegedly giving officers another family member's information. Police said she has used numerous aliases through the years.

Vega was located and booked into jail on 35 new charges. She also had active warrants out of Boulder County, Lakewood, and Edgewater related to dangerous drugs, criminal impersonation and DUI charges.

Just before 11 a.m. on Monday, police in Boulder said that Barger was holding a knife when she began following a teacher and children in the 1700 block of Broadway. Investigators said Barger got within 10 feet of the group and threatened to kill them, waving the knife around. The teacher and students walked away and were not injured.

Officers were able to catch up to Barger a short time later near 17th and Arapahoe. She was booked into the Boulder County Jail on one count of felony menacing.

At the time, the Boulder Police Department believed there were more victims and urged anyone with information to contact the Boulder Police Tipline at 303.441.1974 regarding case 25-04126.

"This type of criminal behavior will not be tolerated in our community and proud of the good policework done by Officers Morris, Baddley, Harris and Hadley today to find and identify the suspect responsible for scaring these teachers and children," Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn said in a statement.

Barger was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond the next day. She failed to show up for a court hearing on Thursday afternoon and a warrant for her arrest was issued.