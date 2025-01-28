Colorado students describe family's experience in devastating Calfornia wildfires

Friends Jackson Wootton and Emmett Reiner are back at the University of Colorado to complete their final semester as business students but are scarred by the fire that has nearly leveled their Pacific Palisades community. And they have changed.

"Where I went a month ago, my dad is checking in on me to make sure I'm OK, to check in on my dad," said Emmett Reiner.

Both of their families, including Jackson's grandparents, had to flee the fire that destroyed more than 6,800 homes and killed 11 people. The fire is still at only 90% containment. But somehow their family homes survived, although there is damage to Emmett's home.

The plume of smoke from the California wildfires on Jan. 7, 2025. Emmett Reiner

The two were on the beach talking about the business they are trying to develop when the fire roared up behind them on Jan. 7.

"Jackson all of a sudden his eyes light up and he goes, 'Look behind you right now,'" said Emmett.

At first, they thought it was yet another of California's frequent fires.

"We've been through this a million times before, we've had high school canceled because air quality is too bad because of wildfires in California," said Jackson. But this one grew to engulf a mountain and the winds started whipping.

The two headed for home with their families calling for help packing up. Jackson's home was farther from the flames, and Emmett's neighborhood was soon to be in trouble. He managed to get through to his home where he had to start trying to find the things that needed to be saved.

"I look over my shoulder and the mountain that surrounds my neighborhood... is completely on fire."

He grabbed a red bag that held some of the gear he had gotten when he volunteered with the Los Angeles Fire Department during high school. He saw a construction crew heading toward the fire and joined them. There were few fire trucks. The fire department was already overwhelmed.

"They were non-English speakers and they were pretty clear that they weren't from the community, but they were there to protect the community and fight for it. And as a resident, I had nothing but appreciation and admiration for them."

Together they fought the fire for about five hours. Emmett tried to talk a man off his roof where he worked to extinguish a blaze in a palm tree. He would not budge.

Emmett Reiner tried to talk a man down from his roof as he was trying to put out a fire in a palm tree. Emmett Reiner

"I see a single ember go and land on the balcony of the house next to him and all of a sudden, the house is in flames. The house is engulfed." The fire department came through and said there was nothing they could do about that house. But Emmett and the construction workers kept going for about five hours before giving up.

He headed to Jackson's home where the family and grandparents were eating after spending time packing.

"Once he burst through the door kind of frantically covered in soot, that's when I realized, 'Oh... this might be a bigger situation,'" said Jackson.

Fire was coming and Emmett told them, "You guys have to get out of here."

Emmett and Jackson spent the night with another friend outside of the evacuation area. The next day they got back into the fire area to retrieve things, including the startup inventory of the business they are starting together, and trackable cannabis vaporizers they feared they might lose.

At Emmett's home, there was trouble as blown-in embers lit new fires and heat swirled around them. Smoke was heavy and choking.

Emmett Reiner

"And it got dark. You could see all these patches of light surrounding you. And it was the embers on the ground that had burned and from stuff starting to burn," said Jackson. Homes around them lit up. Jackson disappeared.

"I couldn't see him, I thought the first had taken him or something. And he had jumped my across the street, neighbor's fence, and was putting out a fire by picking up ash and throwing it," said Emmett. It burned his hands because embers were in the soil. He was smothering fire, with fire.

"I did all that I could. And just tried to smother the fire with ash. Just burning my hands with embers. It was frantic, but it slowly worked," said Jackson. There was not enough water pressure for water in a hose Jackson grabbed to reach a fire starting on a neighbor's roof. Emmett got a small shovel and peeled roof tiles off the house and threw them down to where Jackson would pour a weak stream of water on them. They had bags of water they threw on yet another blaze.

"The house next to us starts to catch and it's pushing flames so we run over there and we start throwing these big things of water, these water day bags like baseballs," said Emmett. The plastic melted and the water spread over the fire, extinguishing it.

Soon they realized they had to get out. But three homes there are not a total loss, including Emmett's which has damage but came through the fire.

With school starting again in Boulder, their families told them they should return. They did. Jackson says it feels like betraying his town. But there isn't much left. The places they knew in their childhood are gone. They are checking on their families and trying to push to get their business going.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to tune out what's left of my town," says Emmett. But what happened is burned into their memories.

"Everyone's whole way of life has changed irreversibly," said Jackson.