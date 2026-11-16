Many people around Colorado are working hard to spread awareness about diabetes this month, and among them is Lindsay Klatt, stewardship manager at the Children's Diabetes Foundation.

"When someone finds out that I have Type 1 diabetes, they say, 'Oh, you know that's manageable,'" Klatt said. "We have come a long way, made a lot of progress, but it's really hard. It's exhausting. It's expensive. It's frustrating."

Klatt joined First at 4 in the CBS Colorado studios on Monday to speak about Diabetes Awareness Month, which takes place in November. She said there have been a lot of positive developments in recent years that are helping patients and their families.

"You can get screened now for Type 1 diabetes markers, which is amazing because it helps you prepare. It helps families prepare. We even have now a transfusion that can allow you to stave off Type 1 diabetes. You can delay it for a few years once you know you have those markers. So -- huge, huge information that people didn't have before," Klatt said.

Klatt wore blue for her interview at CBS Colorado. That's the color the Children's Diabetes Foundation and every group supporting diabetes awareness hopes people will wear often this month. People in Denver will also notice that the iconic ferris wheel at Elitch Gardens and many other parts of the city skyline have been lit up with blue lights at night in recent weeks.

"Many iconic buildings throughout Denver are turning blue this month," she said.

On Saturday -- World Diabetes Day -- the Children's Diabetes Foundation marked the day with an event at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center in Denver. It was emceed by CBS Colorado's Michael Spencer, and people who attended could be screened for markers of Type 1 diabetes and celiac disease.



The Children's Diabetes Foundation held an event over the weekend at which Lindsay Klatt, right, stewardship manager, was among those who showed how their glucose monitors work. CBS

"So this is something that affects everybody, no matter the age, and that's a really important message," Spencer said during his interview with Klatt at CBS Colorado two days later.

"It can happen any time, and we just want people to know that we're there for their support. They're never going through it alone," she said.

If you'd like to help the Children's Diabetes Foundation, visit their website at childrensdiabetesfoundation.org.

