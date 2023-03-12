Two unrelated overnight shootings in Aurora send 3 to the hospital

Sunday morning Aurora police responded to two unrelated shootings on the city's main thoroughfares.

First early on Saturday morning Aurora police responded to a shooting on I-255 near East 6th avenue. Police say a man and woman were shot while driving on the interstate. Police closed northbound I-225 for a while to look for evidence.

The pair was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are unclear on what led up to the shooting, but they are searching for the suspect's vehicle which is described as a black SUV.

Then just hours later at around 6 a.m., officers were called to an accident and shooting near Smoky Hill Road and Chambers Road.

Police say two vehicles collided and one woman got out of her car to confront four individuals in a red SUV. When she did, she was shot by one of the people and they ran away.

The woman who was shot was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The red SUV turned out to be a stolen vehicle. Police are still looking for the four suspects who were riding in it and left the scene.

No arrests have been made in either of these cases. If anyone has information should call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.