Trump says ICE raids "haven't gone far enough"

President Trump, who campaigned on immigration and closing the border, says Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids "haven't gone far enough."

As part of his crackdown on immigration, ICE agents have raided neighborhoods throughout the U.S. One video shows a mother being tackled by an agent. Tear gas was used in a Chicago residential neighborhood. Car windows have been smashed to grab drivers.

"I think they haven't gone far enough because we've been held back by the judges, by the liberal judges that were put in by Biden and by Obama," Mr. Trump said.

He said he's OK with the tactics being used by ICE "because you have to get the people out."

This is Mr. Trump's first interview with 60 Minutes in five years — and his first since he sued and then settled with CBS parent company Paramount over a 2024 interview with then Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The settlement did not include an apology.

Mr. Trump's wide-ranging conversation with Norah O'Donnell also covered China, Venezuela, the U.S. government shutdown and his thoughts on the 2028 presidential race.

