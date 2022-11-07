Watch CBS News
Total lunar eclipse visible early on election day morning

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Warmer temperatures working in for first half of week
Warmer temperatures working in for first half of week 02:12

DENVER(CBS)-  We have a Full "Beaver Moon" on the way overnight Monday into Tuesday. But, this full moon will coincide with a total lunar eclipse in the pre-dawn hours on November 8th and will be visible in Colorado. The Beaver Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse will be the second total lunar eclipse visible over North America this year. The last one happened back in May.

lunar-eclipse.png
Credit: CBS4

The moon will have a reddish hue when it is at totality. This is why it is called a Blood Moon. The red color is produced thru the refraction and scattering of light by the Earth's atmosphere.

Total Lunar Eclipse in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, USA - MAY 15: Blood Moon, total lunar eclipse in Charlotte, NC, United States on May 15, 2022 Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Over the Denver metro area the the eclipse should begin partially at 2:09 am. 

lunar-eclipse.png
Credit: CBS4

Totally should be closer to about 3:59 am with totality ending by 5:49 am.

lunar-eclipse3.png
Credit: CBS4

The moon will be below horizon before it ends. The lunar eclipse can be viewed with the naked eye. No special protection is needed. The next total lunar eclipse over the Front Range will not occur again for another three years in 2025! 

November 6, 2022 / 9:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

