5 killed in Texas shooting, including 8-year-old child; manhunt underway for suspect

Search underway for Texas gunman who killed 5

A Texas man went next door with a rifle and began shooting his neighbors, killing an 8-year-old and four others inside the house, after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because their baby was trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told reporters at the scene that authorities were searching for 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza following the overnight shooting in the town of Cleveland, about 45 miles north of Houston. By late Saturday morning, Capers said authorities were using scent-tracking dogs and an overhead drone in the search for Oropeza. He said Oropeza used an AR-style rifle in the shooting.

"Our number one priority is like it's always been since the early morning hours of this morning — late, late last night — is to locate this suspect and put him behind bars where he belongs," said Capers in a second news conference late Saturday afternoon, adding that the suspect "could be anywhere now."

During the search, authorities located the suspect's cell phone and some clothing, Capers disclosed.

Investigators believe they have possession of the rifle which was used in the shooting, the sheriff added.

"We believe we have that weapon, but we don't know if he is or is not carrying a smaller weapon," Capers said.

Francisco Oropeza (inset), identified by the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office as the suspect in a shooting that killed 5 people at a home in Cleveland, Texas, April 29, 2023. KTRK/NNS / Inset: San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office

Capers said there were a total of 10 people in the house at the time of the shooting, and that the other five people inside were not hurt. He said two of the victims, all believed to be from Honduras, were found laying over two children inside.

"Everyone that was shot was shot from the neck up, almost execution-style," Capers said during an earlier news conference at the scene.

"The Honduran ladies that were laying over these children were doing it in such an effort as to protect the child," according to Capers, who said a total of three blood-covered children were found in the home but were determined to be uninjured after being taken to a hospital.

Capers said two other people were examined at the scene and released.

The victims were identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, Daniel Enrique Laso, 8, Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18, the sheriff confirmed.

The suspect faces five murder charges and is still at large, Capers said. A judge has also issued an arrest warrant and a $5 million bond, Capers disclosed in a social media post.

The confrontation followed family members walking up to the fence and asking the suspect to stop shooting rounds, Capers said. The incident started as a harassment call to the sheriff's office just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night at a home on Walter Drive in the Trails End subdivision, CBS Houston KHOU-TV reported.

According to Capers, one person in the house got a video of the suspect walking up to the front door with the rifle.

Law enforcement officers respond to a crime scene where five people, including an 8-year-old child, were shot and killed in Cleveland, Texas, April 29, 2023. GO NAKAMURA / Getty Images

Authorities have previously been to the suspect's home, according to Capers. "Deputies have come over and spoke with him about him shooting his gun in the yard," he said.

Capers said some of those in the house had just moved from Houston earlier in the week, but he did not know whether they were planning to stay there.

The FBI is now leading the search operation, Capers said, and all further updates on the case will come from the FBI. Texas Rangers were also aiding with the investigation.

"We're still out there trying to find this individual," said James Smith, FBI special agent in charge of the Houston Field Office. "We consider him armed and dangerous."

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media outside of a home where five people, including an 8-year-old child, were killed in a shooting in Cleveland, Texas, April 29, 2023. The alleged gunman used an AR-15 style rifle to shoot his neighbors after they complained about gunfire in his yard, officials said. GO NAKAMURA / Getty Images

Across the U.S. since Jan. 1, there have been at least 18 shootings that left four or more people dead, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today, in partnership with Northeastern University. The violence is sparked by a range of motives: murder-suicides and domestic violence; gang retaliation; school shootings and workplace vendettas.

Texas has confronted multiple mass shootings in recent years, including last year's attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde; a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019; and a gunman opening fire at a church in the tiny town of Sutherland Springs in 2017.

A candlelit prayer vigil will begin at 4:30 p.m. local time, CBS News has confirmed. No victim families are expected to attend.

Republican leaders in Texas have rejected calls for new firearm restrictions, including this year over the protests of several families whose children were killed in Uvalde.