Recent technology outages are leaving some Americans uneasy, with some stocking up on bottled water, canned food and generators over concerns about potential widespread disruptions. From accessing bank accounts to sending emails, much of everyday life depends on technology. When those systems fail, some are left questioning what's behind the disruptions and whether they should prepare for something more significant.

CBS

While some people are stocking up on emergency supplies, not everyone in Colorado said they felt the need to do the same.

"That's a little too far for me right now," one shopper told CBS Colorado.

Another shopper said, "I'd say it's kind of rational, with all the changes going on with AI right now."

Steve Beaty, a computer science professor at Metropolitan State University of Denver, said the recent outages are unlikely to result in widespread disruptions.

"In this particular case, I don't think there's a whole lot of chaos that's going to happen," Beaty said.

He added that there is no evidence to suggest the outages are part of a coordinated attack.

"If we could point to a specific bad actor, then yeah, I think I'd be much more concerned. But so far, everything that we know, these are essentially unrelated," Beaty said.

The bigger concern, however, is society's growing reliance on technology and whether those systems can withstand increasing demands.

"It is a warning," Beaty said. "On the other hand, I don't think we can back out of tech."

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross says having an emergency plan in place before a disruption occurs is key, regardless of the cause.

John Seward with the American Red Cross recommends having access to backup power and keeping extra clean drinking water at home in case essential services are disrupted.

"Those are the types of things that we think you should think about and prepare for," Seward said.

For more information on emergency preparedness, visit redcross.org.