Boyle, Buffs receive big recruiting boost

Tad Boyle has accomplished many things while being the head basketball coach at the University of Colorado.

He's led the Buffs to eight 20-win seasons, five NCAA tournament appearances, a PAC-12 championship and he's collected 233 wins, the Second most ever in school history.

In a matter of 7 days, however, Boyle has accomplished something he's never done before. Boyle landed two of the top-100 high school basketball players in the nation.

2023 five-star Cody Williams has committed to Colorado, becoming the program's highest-ranked recruit in the modern recruiting era.



Cody Williams from Arizona signed to play basketball for Boyle and the Buffs last Thursday. The 6-8 player from Gilbert, Arizona is rated as the nation's 21st-best prospect by 247Sports. Williams surpasses Josh Scott as the Buffs highest-rated recruit in the Boyle era.

"The program and the players are very connected, and they have built a great culture" Willams told ESPN. "I love the staff and Coach Boyle. When Coach Boyle tells you something you know it's the truth on and off the court."

"I think Cody picked Colorado because he's willing to work," Boyle said. He wants to get better and develop. We're blessed to have him and he fits everything that we're looking for."

Williams selected CU over offers from UCLA, Arizona, USC and LSU, to name a few.

Yesterday the recruiting momentum for Boyle and the Buffs continued when Assane Diop, of Accelerated Prep here in Lakewood, signed to play his college basketball in Boulder.

The 6-10 Diop moved to Denver several years ago from Senegal. He chose CU over Seton Hall and Arkansas. He's considered a top-100 player in the 2023 recruiting class.

"This is a dream come true," said Diop of his decision to sign with CU. "We come from somewhere that is hard, so to wake up now is something that we are grateful for."

"He's a terrific young man," Boyle said of Diop. "He's a guy who plays extremely hard: He's got a huge ceiling. Great skill set for a big guy… He's going to be a great addition tour program and he's going to be a great Buff."

Williams, Diop and shooting guard Courtney Anderson from California make up the CU 2023 recruiting class, which is currently ranked as high as 13th in the nation. If the Buffs roster stays intact next season, it will feature six players who were considered in the top 100, nationally coming, out of high school.