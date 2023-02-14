T-Mobile service outage slams users in Colorado and other parts of the country

T-Mobile users across the U.S. reported major network outages on Monday night, leaving them unable to make calls, send texts or access the internet, according to an outage tracking website.

The wireless carrier is working to restore service, which it says is operating at near-normal levels, in affected areas, including in major cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, New York and Seattle.

T-Mobile did not reveal how many users had been affected, but data from DownDetector, an outage tracker that relies on user-submitted data to generate service reports, shows customers lodged more than 83,000 complaints at the peak of the outage on Monday at 10 p.m. Eastern time. That number fell to roughly 9,000 by midnight.

Posted comments on DownDetector came from users who said they were located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Kansas, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington.

Users tweeted about the service disruptions, saying their phones appeared to be in "SOS mode"during the outages, meaning they could not directly connect to the network but could make emergency calls.

T-Mobile did not immediately pinpoint the cause of the outage or the extent of it, but company leaders tweeted that the carrier was working to address the disruptions.

"Our teams are rapidly addressing a 3rd party fiber interruption issue that has intermittently impacted some voice, messaging and data services in several areas," T-Mobile President of Technology Neville Ray tweeted.

Major wireless carriers like Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile also experienced modest service disruptions Monday night. Verizon received more than 2,000 unresolved incident reports, and AT&T had more than 1,200 at the outages' peaks.

Representatives from T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon were not immediately available for comment.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.