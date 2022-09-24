Watch CBS News
SUV crashes through building in Fort Collins

By CBSColorado.com Staff

An SUV driver crashed into a business In Fort Collins Friday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. off Prospect and Lemay. Poudre Fire Authority shared a picture of the aftermath.

One person went to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.

The building is being inspected for any structural damage and will remain closed until it's clear.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

