Watch CBS News
Local News

Sunshine returns Saturday across Colorado before rain returns

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Weekend brings sun and a brief dry break across Colorado
Weekend brings sun and a brief dry break across Colorado 03:24

Saturday drier and warmer conditions take hold. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will be in the low to mid-80s across the Denver metro area.  

co-today-highs.png
CBS

A weak push of cooler air from the north will increase low-level moisture, setting the stage for a cooler and cloudier Sunday. Highs will fall back into the low to mid-70s, with a return of isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Three is a marginal chance for strong to severe storms with large hail and damaging wind being the main concern. 

spc-day-2.png
CBS

Starting Monday, an upper-level ridge will begin building over the Central Rockies. That means Monday–Tuesday we will see gradual warming, with highs returning to the low to mid-80s.  Temperatures will stay near or slightly above normal through the end of the week. With isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 

5-day-temp-trend.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie

Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado. Read her bio & send her an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.