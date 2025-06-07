Sunshine returns Saturday across Colorado before rain returns

Weekend brings sun and a brief dry break across Colorado

Saturday drier and warmer conditions take hold. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will be in the low to mid-80s across the Denver metro area.

A weak push of cooler air from the north will increase low-level moisture, setting the stage for a cooler and cloudier Sunday. Highs will fall back into the low to mid-70s, with a return of isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Three is a marginal chance for strong to severe storms with large hail and damaging wind being the main concern.

Starting Monday, an upper-level ridge will begin building over the Central Rockies. That means Monday–Tuesday we will see gradual warming, with highs returning to the low to mid-80s. Temperatures will stay near or slightly above normal through the end of the week. With isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

