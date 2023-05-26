Watch CBS News
Local News

Strong to severe thunderstorms expected Friday afternoon, large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible

By Ashton Altieri

/ CBS Colorado

Another good chance for thunderstorms Friday afternoon
Another good chance for thunderstorms Friday afternoon 02:01

Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms will move from the high country to the urban corridor starting in the early afternoon hours on Friday. The storms will be capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts, in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning. Therefore Friday afternoon has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.

The timing of the thunderstorms in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be slightly earlier compared to Thursday. The best chance for storms will be after 1 p.m. and before 6 p.m. although a few additional showers or thunderstorms could develop later in the evening.

next-12-hrs-rain-pop.png
CBS

The greatest threat from the thunderstorms will be hail at least 1 inch diameter and wind gusts of at least 60 mph. The tornado threat on Friday is low but slightly higher than zero. And while the thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rain, they should be moving quick enough to prevent a widespread threat for flooding.

severe-threat.png
CBS

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, the chance for afternoon and/or evening thunderstorms drops to 30% on Saturday and Sunday (compared to 60% on Friday). Then a somewhat better chance for late day thunderstorms develops again on Monday. The overall threat for severe weather over the weekend is lower compared to Friday.

Ashton Altieri
ashton-altieri.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's weather forecasts in the mornings and at noon on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 8:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.