Stormy start to the weekend for Colorado, but sunshine returns soon

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

If you're making outdoor plans for the weekend, keep an umbrella handy—scattered thunderstorms are expected across Colorado through Saturday, with the potential for locally heavy rain and even an isolated severe storm.

Friday daytime highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s across the plains with 60s and 70s in the mountains. 

Saturday a cool front arrives and high temperatures will stay below normal for late August. In the Denver metro area, highs will be in the upper 70s with 60s and low 70s in the mountains. 

Starting Sunday, drier and warmer conditions arrive. Expect mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures, with highs staying in the low 80s for Labor Day. 

