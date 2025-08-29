Stormy start to the weekend for Colorado, but sunshine returns soon

Scattered storms kick off the weekend across Colorado; drier days ahead

Scattered storms kick off the weekend across Colorado; drier days ahead

Scattered storms kick off the weekend across Colorado; drier days ahead

If you're making outdoor plans for the weekend, keep an umbrella handy—scattered thunderstorms are expected across Colorado through Saturday, with the potential for locally heavy rain and even an isolated severe storm.

CBS

Friday daytime highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s across the plains with 60s and 70s in the mountains.

CBS

Saturday a cool front arrives and high temperatures will stay below normal for late August. In the Denver metro area, highs will be in the upper 70s with 60s and low 70s in the mountains.

CBS

Starting Sunday, drier and warmer conditions arrive. Expect mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures, with highs staying in the low 80s for Labor Day.

CBS