State troopers seize nearly 300 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop on I-70

Colorado State Patrol arrested two men accused of drug trafficking along Interstate 70 which resulted in the seizure of 290 pounds of cocaine. A state trooper with the Smuggling-Trafficking-Interdiction-Section stopped a Chrysler minivan for a traffic violation on Interstate 70 near milepost 27, in Fruita about 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Darvin Campbell and Tyleke Stokley CSP

During the stop the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and asked for consent to search the vehicle. The driver declined but the trooper got a search warrant and discovered a significant amount of drugs hidden in suitcases. The drugs are suspected to be kilos of cocaine weighing 290 pounds.

A picture of the 290 pounds of cocaine seized. CSP

After the drugs were located, Tyleke Stokley, 28, from North Carolina and Darvin Campbell, 55, from Alabama were arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility for possession with intent to distribute more than 112 grams of cocaine. The trooper was assisted by deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office and Fruita Police Department.