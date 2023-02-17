State lawmakers consider mandating workplace schedules

Supporters call it the Fair Workweek Bill. Opponents call it the most restrictive workplace scheduling bill in the country.

Legislation being debated at the state capitol would require employers to give workers set shifts and penalize them if they made last-minute changes.

The bill applies to retail and food and beverage companies with 250 or more employees nationwide.

It would require employers to post schedules two weeks in advance, give at least 12 hours between shifts, pay extra if they change a worker's schedule, and offer more hours to part-time workers before hiring new ones.

A full-time student at Metro State University, Britany Lopez, says juggling school, a job along with an internship is stressful enough without having her employer change her hours last minute.

"There was times I would go in and it was hard I was young no car and work two hours and was sent home say not needed anymore," she said.

While her employer didn't need her, she says, she needed the pay.

Supporters say without predictable schedules, employees can't plan childcare, make doctor appointments or pay their bills.

They say the bill will reduce turnover and increase productivity.

The Colorado Restaurant Association says it will devastate an industry by its very nature is unpredictable.

"It's really going to handcuff in a sense of being able to have flexibility with my employees," said Daniel Ramirez, owner of Los Dos Potrillos.

He says, the way the bill is written, he would be penalized if an employee called in sick, didn't show up for their shift or traded a shift.

"Might be lab teacher require do hop and go say I missed day and switch have Friday, not Thursday," he said.

A business couldn't even send workers home early because of a snowstorm without paying a penalty.

While predictability is important, Ramirez says, so too is flexibility.

"I understand as a cancer survivor who had three rounds of chemo, don't know how to feel that day of having to leave early or go to work that day," he said.

Lopez doesn't think a predictable work schedule is too much to ask for.

"I feel this is the bare minimum we deserve to know when we're going to come in work next time its bare minimum," Lopez said.

If the bill passes, Colorado would be only the second state in the country, next to Oregon, to mandate workplace schedules.

Employers that didn't abide by the provisions of the bill, would face fines of $10,000.

A study by Common Sense Institute estimates the bill would drive up costs for businesses between $510,000 to $1,030,000 a year.