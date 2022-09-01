Police set to make possible arrest in Weld County next to railroad tracks

Watch CBS News
A train collided with a pickup truck in Weld County on Thursday morning. It happened on Highway 85 near the intersection with Highway 104. It then turned into a standoff with responding law enforcement officers that remained active as of 11 a.m.

So far it's not known if there were injuries resulting from the collision.

Engineers on the train were being kept in the train cars for safety reasons. Law enforcement officers were set to make a possible arrest at the scene. Some had shields and they were using parked police vehicles for shelter.

Southbound lanes of Highway 85 were blocked due to the situation.

