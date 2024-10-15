Against all odds, the heart and soul behind one Colorado high school football team's motivation lives life to the fullest

Special friend to the Castle View football team brings peace to the players

Special friend to the Castle View football team brings peace to the players

Special friend to the Castle View football team brings peace to the players

Win or lose this season, luck is on the Castle View Sabercats side thanks to a special friend who brings peace to the Colorado high school football team. Under first-year head coach Frank Martin, the Sabercats are 5-2.

CBS

"It's been an easy job for me because I didn't have to do the whole leadership thing; I've got leaders," said Martin.

Leaders on the field and the sidelines include 19-year-old Reece Rubino, a statistician for the team in Castle Rock.

He is responsible for tracking the defensive stats. Reece records every tackle, interception, and sack for the Sabercats from the comfort of his home.

"For the first time in three years, we actually have accurate stats on defense; they are actually right," said Martin.

But Reece's bond with the team goes deeper than just tracking stats. He graduated from Castle View High School last year.

However, the football team has always made him feel special, and they made his senior year memorable.

"Through his senior and junior years, he had kids on the football team embrace him. I mean, they were in our house all the time," his father said.

That bond is one of the reasons he still attends games and gives back.

"I love to help out the team because I always had a dream to play football, and this is as close as I can get," said Rubino.

When Reece was born, he was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy type one, a genetic condition that causes muscle weakness and limited movement. Still, he doesn't let his condition define him.

"I wasn't supposed to live past 2, so every day is a gift," said Rubino.

Knowing life is fragile, he does not take any day for granted. He shows up for those he loves no matter what, supporting the Sabercats when he can.

"I was just so nervous going into last week's game, and he shows up. and I go over there, and he just gives me a calming presence," said Martin.

For Reece, every day means something. If he's not busy with football, he's playing video games competitively or making reels for Instagram.

His overall message to the community is simple, he wants people to truly live their lives.

"Never give up and live every day to the fullest," said Rubino.

For 20 years, The Rubino family has organized annual fundraisers to cover medical expenses -- Reece's Roundup takes place every August. The hope is he will start college at Arapahoe Community College in the winter.