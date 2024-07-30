Quarry Fire prompts mandatory evacuations for Deer Creek Mesa, Sampson Road areas in Jefferson County

A mandatory evacuation was underway for Deer Creek Mesa Area, Sampson and Maxwell subdivisions, as crews responded to the Quarry Fire in Jefferson County late on Tuesday night.

In an update, the fire was burning an estimated 100 acres. Roughly 300 homes were being evacuated in the respective subdivisions.

WEST METRO FIRE

According to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a multi-agency response was being conducted along W Deer Creek Canyon Road about 3/4 miles west of Grizzly Drive. South Valley Park was north of the stretch of road for the fire, and Deer Creek Mesa Area was south.

The sheriff's office confirmed the fire was originally discovered by a deputy around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

During the preliminary response, dozens of firefighters were already responding along with Jefferson County deputies. Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District was being assisted by West Metro Fire Rescue.

This is a breaking news story, updates pending.