Snoop Dog rolls up on Colorado's most iconic stage on 4/20: "Red Rocks is a hell of a venue"

Colorado's annual 4/20 concert will be at Red Rocks this year, featuring Snoop Dogg as the headliner. He will be joining ICE Cube and Special Guests Too Short, Czarface (Ft. Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan, 7l & Esoteric).

Speaking to CBS Colorado about the event, Snoop Dogg explained that Colorado is like a second home to him and is part of the reason why he chose to spend his "holiday" at Red Rocks.

CBS Colorado's Sarah Horbacewicz talks to Snoop Dogg about his upcoming 4/20 concert at Red Rocks. CBS

"Red Rocks is a hell of a venue to perform at. The angle that the fans are in the way you have to look up to them," Snoop went on to say, "One of the best venues I've ever performed at."

Snoop Dogg said part of what he is most looking forward to is performing alongside artists he's looked up to in this industry, and being around the fans.

On Monday, he said he expects to see "A wild and crazy fanbase that just loves everything that we do that's coming to sing along, that's coming to have a good time."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 15: Snoop Dogg speaks onstage at the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 15, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Previewing the lineup for Monday's concert, Snoop Dogg said, "We're definitely going to have a little Gin and Juice, you know it ain't Nuthin' But a "G" Thang, gotta Drop it Like It's Hot, and I hope to see some California Girls out there."

When it comes to performing at altitude, Snoop said Aspen may give him some trouble, but he's ready for Red Rocks. "Red Rocks don't do me like that. We've got an understanding," he said.

The venue says tickets are still for sale, but inventory is limited.