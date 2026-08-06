SkyHouse Denver residents claim recurring elevator outages, maintenance issues disrupt daily life

Residents at SkyHouse Denver say repeated elevator outages, maintenance problems and other building issues are making daily life difficult at the downtown high-rise.

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Tenants say elevators at the 25-story apartment building are frequently out of service, sometimes leaving residents with no working elevators at all. They say the outages have forced people to carry groceries, luggage, and other belongings up multiple flights of stairs.

SkyHouse Denver markets itself as a luxury apartment community, with monthly rents ranging from about $1,500 to $2,500.

Residents say the problems have become more frequent this year. Some tenants have created an online forum to document complaints and organize concerns.

"Since January 2026, I can recall personally four to five different times where I've had to take the stairs because all three elevators are down," resident David Wreschner said.

Sherrie Lawson said she and her husband had to carry their luggage up 19 flights of stairs after returning from a trip.

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"When we did return from our trip, we were told that we had to lug our luggage up 19 flights of stairs, and that's a huge safety concern for me," Lawson said. "We were told we didn't have any other choice."

Residents say the issues extend beyond the elevators. They describe weeks of uncollected trash and recycling, the loss of concierge service, package thefts and poor communication from management.

Andrew Dennis is behind the Residents Against Equity Residential forum, created to collect complaints from tenants at the property, which is managed by Equity Residential.

"We have over 35 residents with more than 100 emails of in-depth complaints, with pictures, videos and evidence of the emails they've sent to management and what they've received back," Dennis said. "There's just so much wrong going on here."

Zach Neumann, executive director of the Community Economic Defense Project, said tenants have legal options when they believe landlords are not addressing ongoing problems.

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"They could hire a lawyer collectively or individually to take on the landlord and demand that they get an elevator that works," Neumann said. "In some cases, we've seen tenants or groups of tenants withhold rent until the issue is fixed, although that can also create legal risks for tenants."

Residents say they want management to address the recurring problems and improve communication.

CBS Colorado attempted to reach out to multiple representatives for Equity Residential by phone and email beginning Tuesday but has not received a response yet.