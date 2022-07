A sinkhole caused both directions of Broadway north of Denver to close on Monday afternoon. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the sinkhole opened up near 58th Avenue and Broadway.

Road Closure: both Northbound & Southbound traffic is closed at the 6000 block of Broadway due to a sinkhole.



— Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) July 25, 2022

Further details were not shared. Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.