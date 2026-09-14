Silverthorne enters highest level of water restrictions due to ongoing Colorado drought conditions

The Town of Silverthorne in Colorado's high country has entered stage four mandatory water restrictions as the area continues to struggle with drought conditions.

Starting Monday, the town says no one is allowed to irrigate, sprinkle or apply water to any outdoor vegetation. The only exception is blowing out irrigation systems to winterize them. The use of hoses to wash any structures, vehicles or boats on residential properties is also prohibited, as is washing any paved areas with a hose.

"Phase 4 Water Restrictions apply to all property and land within the Town of Silverthorne and/or served by Silverthorne's water utility system. Town properties will also follow Phase 4 Water Restrictions and will end irrigation and watering for the season," town officials said in their announcement.

The town warned water users that, after receiving a warning, a first offense will result in a $100 fine. That increases to $250 and $500 for the second and third offenses, respectively.

CBS

Although monsoon moisture has eased drought conditions in some areas of Colorado, much of the state remains in moderate to extreme drought. Many parts of the high country are still experiencing an exceptional drought.

A guide with tips on saving water indoors and outdoors is available on the High Country Conservation Center's website.