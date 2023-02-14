Watch CBS News
Shooting outside Denver's East High School injures one student

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado


A student from Denver's East High School is hospitalized after a shooting outside the school.

The shooting scene forced the lockdown of students at East High School and the closure of the intersection of City Park Esplanade and 17th Avenue.

Police say someone shot from a car and into the car the victim was in.  The car has at least two bullet holes in the windshield.

The victim is a 16-year-old student, according to DPD Division Chief Joe Montoya. He described the student as having a "poor" prognosis.  

Officers say they found the alleged suspects and their car, a white KIA Sportage at 4:30 p.m., two hours after the shooting, in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood. Two suspects were taken into custody without incident and are being questioned.  

mcclure-mlk-and-elmyra-frame-11067.png
An overturned car believed to the the white Kia Sportage used in the shooting of a Denver East student Monday lies overturned near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Elmire Street.   CBS

The KIA is believed to be stolen, Montoya added.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 5:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

