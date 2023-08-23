Shooting involving Aurora police near Colfax and Havana

Aurora police say officers were involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning near E. Colfax Ave. and Havana St. Police released limited information just before 4 a.m. Wednesday saying one person was hospitalized in the incident, but that no officers were injured.

#APDAlert: We are responding to an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Colfax and Havana. No officers are injured. One person has been taken to the hospital.



Colfax and Havana are closed for the investigation. Please use alternate routes.



We will provide an… pic.twitter.com/Vox23sHtgj — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 23, 2023

Media is being asked to stage at the Walgreens Pharmacy at that intersection and Aurora police tell CBS News Colorado to expect a briefing shortly. Watch CBS Colorado Mornings for the latest on this developing story.