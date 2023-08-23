Shooting involving Aurora police near Colfax and Havana
Aurora police say officers were involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning near E. Colfax Ave. and Havana St. Police released limited information just before 4 a.m. Wednesday saying one person was hospitalized in the incident, but that no officers were injured.
Media is being asked to stage at the Walgreens Pharmacy at that intersection and Aurora police tell CBS News Colorado to expect a briefing shortly. Watch CBS Colorado Mornings for the latest on this developing story.
