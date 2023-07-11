Residents on edge after cellphone video shows man shooting rifle at Denver Beauvallon apartments

The video is clear and if it had been taken on a day other than the Fourth of July, the sound of gunfire would have been unmistakable.

"This has been very unnerving for everyone because it's been going on for over a month," Lauren Shrensky told CBS News Colorado.

In the cellphone video, the man is seen holding what's believed to be a .22 caliber rifle, firing at the nearby Beauvallon apartment building.

Rounds that would reach the penthouse nearly hit those on the balcony and shattered a window.

"They were on their balcony on the 14th floor enjoying July 4th festivities, you know, getting ready for fireworks and a shot comes right over their head," Shrensky said.

She's the Beauvallon HOA board president and says it's one of five windows that have been hit in their building in less than a month.

In June, she says another bullet went through a 10th-story window nearly striking a woman in her office.

A photo from the inside of the Beauvallon shows a bullet hole in the window after video showed a man shooting at the building from outside. Courtesy

Denver police say on June 14 the department received a report of shots fired near 925 North Lincoln Street. Then on July 5, they received a call of shots fired at the same location that took place on July 4. Both cases are under investigation, the department said.

"It is unknown if these incidents are related," a Denver police spokesperson said.

And while Denver police are investigating, residents have turned their attention to a case in Broomfield.

Police arrested Kenneth Fairchild for allegedly firing shots into a business on July 8. A news release shared with the public includes a photo of his vehicle; a gray Toyota Prius with blue decals, similar to the car seen in the Beauvallon shooting video.

"We don't know for sure. We are awaiting confirmation," Shrensky said.

While they wait for any word of an arrest, she says residents are taking their own precautions.

"We sent out an email, 'please be safe, don't go out on your balcony, if you do, be vigilant,'" she said.

Fairchild is being held on attempted first-degree murder charges and Broomfield police are asking the public to come forward if you recognize his picture or that vehicle.