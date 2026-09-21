$150,000 settlement reached with Colorado vape shop owners accused of selling illegal products

The owners of a chain of Colorado vape shops have reached a settlement with the state after they were accused of selling illegal Kratom products in their stores.

In a release on Monday, the Colorado Attorney General's Office said Sahansila Karki and Gokul Tiwari sold products exceeding the legal potency limit through their wholesale distribution company, "DNB Distro." The pair own 15 shops, most of which are under the "Million Smoke N Vape" brand.

The AG's office says the pair "failed to ensure the kratom products adhered to labeling and packaging requirements and sold them at levels exceeding the allowable limit of 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH). While the alkaloid substance 7-OH naturally occurs in the kratom plant, companies manufacture concentrated forms of 7-OH products that interact with the same brain receptors as opioids, which can be extremely potent and addicting."

The vape shop owners have agreed to pay a $152,000 settlement to the state, but if they violate the terms of the agreement, they will face an additional $500,000 fine. Karki and Tiwari also agreed to comply with the Colorado Consumer Protection Act and the Bregger Act, test kratom products to ensure they comply with local, state, and federal laws and document all Kratom purchases from third parties.