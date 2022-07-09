Serial auto theft suspect Esequiel Gomez crashed during pursuit in Iowa prior to capture in Colorado

A 33-year-old man whom authorities named as a dangerous member of a metro-wide auto theft organization in May was captured last week.

New information indicates Colorado law enforcement publicly identified Esequiel Gomez after Gomez crashed a stolen pickup truck while being pursued by Sioux City, Iowa, police in April.

RELATED 11 people indicted on major Denver auto theft ring; 1 suspect, Esequiel Gomez, still on the run

The crash sent Gomez to a local hospital. His female accomplice, 35-year-old Amy Louise Cruz of Denver, was also injured.

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, Gomez and Cruz broke into a Ford dealership and stole tools and the truck. They crashed in Le Mars, Iowa, 15 miles northeast of Sioux City.

The white Ford pickup truck that was stolen by Esequiel Gomez and Amy Cruz in Sioux City. Both Gomez and Cruz were injured when the truck crashed during a police pursuit in April. (credit: KSCJ Radio)

Approximately 150 pounds of what appeared to be marijuana and a pound of methamphetamine were found in the truck. Sioux City PD Sgt. Jeremy McClure told CBS4 that he could not release information about the forensic testing conducted on the suspected drugs.

The day following the crash, Gomez left MercyOne Hospital in Sioux against the advice of doctors. McClure said Gomez was not yet in custody due to treatment for his injuries and officers had not been placed outside his hospital room. Officers responded when hospital staff called 9-1-1, but officers were not able to get to the hospital in time to catch Gomez, McClure said.

Esequiel Gomez (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

A car was waiting for Gomez a short distance from the Sioux City hospital.

"The investigation found that an acquaintance from Colorado had assisted him in fleeing," McClure told CBS4. Demi Maestas is the person Sioux City investigators believe helping Gomez, McClure said.

Demi Maestas (credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office)

Maestas, 30, also of Denver, is the woman who emerged from a crawl space with Gomez on July 1 after SWAT personnel shot tear gas into it. At the time of their arrests, authorities referred to Maestas as Gomez's girlfriend. A search of public records indicates Maestas is currently involved in divorce proceedings filed by another man in Denver.

RELATED Auto theft fugitive Esequiel Gomez and girlfriend emerge from crawlspace, arrested by SWAT

At the time of the Iowa incident, Gomez had several active warrants in Colorado. He currently has eight actives cases among metro area jurisdictions, according to online court records. He is scheduled for court dates in three of them next week.

Amy Cruz (credit: Souix City (Iowa) Police Department)

Cruz remains in Iowa custody on eight felonies. She also has four outstanding warrants in Colorado waiting for her after the Iowa case is resolved, according to online court records.