Police ask neighbors to check security cameras for footage near Northern Colorado grass fire

Police in Northern Colorado are looking for information on a grass fire that broke out late Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m., Timnath officers and Poudre Fire Authority crew members were called to the area near Rendevouz Parkway and Bouganville Boulevard. Several people reported hearing fireworks shortly before a grass fire broke out in the area.

Timnath Police Department

The Timnath Police Department is asking residents in the area to check their doorbell and home security cameras from around that time. They said some of the cameras may have captured three juveniles, possibly on bicycles, as they left the area. The department believes footage from nearby streets and trails may be helpful since the fire started behind a six-foot berm.

Anyone with video or information on the fire is encouraged to contact the TPD at (970) 224-3211 ext. 1511.